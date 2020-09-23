Pasquale M. Prozzillo Jr. of Warrington, Pa. passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at his home. He was 78.
He was the loving husband of Doris (Pugh); the beloved father of Sarah Clark (Brian), Theresa Dubzak, and Vincent Prozzillo (Erin); dear brother of Fred and Joanne Prozzillo, and the late Angeline Violi, Rose Siciliano, Nicholas Prozzillo, James Prozzillo, Barbara Donato, and Frank Prozzillo; and the beloved grandfather of Gina, Dean, Kane, Chase, and Trey.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 9 a.m. until the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington, PA 18976. Interment will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington, PA 18976, www.saintrobertwarrington.org
