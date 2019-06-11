|
Pasqualina C. "Pat" Bisaccio of Langhorne, Pa., formerly of Long Island, N.Y. and Newtown, Pa., died Monday, June 10, 2019, at Crestview Center in Langhorne. She was 96.
Born on Easter Sunday in Greenwich, Conn., she was the beloved wife of the late Frank A. Bisaccio, and the daughter of the late Sante and Louisa Roman Di Lena.
Pat was a member of the Newtown Seniors and was an avid Scrabble player. Growing African Violets was one of her passions.
Pat will be greatly missed but eternally loved and remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She is survived by her loving and devoted son and daughter-in-law, Robert Bisaccio and Joan M. of Holland. She is also survived by her grandson, Michael Bisaccio and his wife, Jenine, her three great grandchildren, Madeline, Josephine, and Jonathan, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 10 a.m. until her Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 14, at the Olde Church of St. Andrew, 135 Sycamore St., Newtown, PA 18940. Interment will follow at St. Andrew Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Church of St. Andrew, 81 Swamp Rd., Newtown, PA 18940.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 11, 2019