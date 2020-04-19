Home

POWERED BY

Services
DOUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME
2200 Trenton Rd
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
For more information about
Patricia Devine
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Devine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Devine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Devine Obituary
Patricia A. Devine of Bristol died on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at her home. She was 88.

Born and raised in the Germantown section of Philadelphia, Patricia was a 1949 graduate of Little Flower High School.

She was a former longtime Levittown and Bristol Township resident and a former member of Queen of the Universe Parish.

Most important to her was her love and dedication to her entire family.

She loved to sing and had an infectious voice. Ready to share her loving voice and smile.

Beloved wife of the late Robert, Mrs. Devine is the loving mother of James Devine (Nancy), Robert Devine Jr., Patricia Wickham (Rick), Gerald Devine (Mary) and the late Daniel Devine (Audrey).

She will also be missed by ten grandchildren; three great granddaughters; one great great grandchild; sisters, Rosemary Kelly (late Bill) and Doris Canavan (late Hughie); and several nieces and nephews.

Services and interment will be held privately.

Dougherty Funeral Home

Levittown, Pa.


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -