Patricia A. Devine of Bristol died on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at her home. She was 88.
Born and raised in the Germantown section of Philadelphia, Patricia was a 1949 graduate of Little Flower High School.
She was a former longtime Levittown and Bristol Township resident and a former member of Queen of the Universe Parish.
Most important to her was her love and dedication to her entire family.
She loved to sing and had an infectious voice. Ready to share her loving voice and smile.
Beloved wife of the late Robert, Mrs. Devine is the loving mother of James Devine (Nancy), Robert Devine Jr., Patricia Wickham (Rick), Gerald Devine (Mary) and the late Daniel Devine (Audrey).
She will also be missed by ten grandchildren; three great granddaughters; one great great grandchild; sisters, Rosemary Kelly (late Bill) and Doris Canavan (late Hughie); and several nieces and nephews.
Services and interment will be held privately.
Dougherty Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 19, 2020