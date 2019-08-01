|
|
Patricia A. Handley Ellis of Lower Makefield Township, Pa., passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at her home.
She will be more than missed by her husband of 63 years, Charles A. Ellis, who has always said that she was the most beautiful woman inside and out that he ever met and also the kindest.
Although born in New York, she was brought up in Baltimore, Md. She and her husband lived an exciting and meaningful life in Baltimore then Somerset, N.J., and finally Yardley, Pa.
Her children will also miss her greatly: Charles, Cindy, Scott (Anna), and Jeff (Cherie). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Rebecca (Michael Re), Brittany (Kyle), Travis, Gavin, Katahdin (Wil Milacci), Noah (Tyler), Shenandoah, and Zebediah; and great-grandchildren, Dominic, Karina, Maverick, Wolf, Glacier, Remus, and Laurel.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Avenue (River Rd.), Yardley, Pa. Her funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Woodside Presbyterian Church, 1667 Edgewood Road, Yardley, Pa. She will be laid to rest in the Newtown Cemetery followed by a celebration at the church.
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 1, 2019