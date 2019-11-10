|
Patricia A. Madden of Levittown passed away suddenly on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at her home. She was 61.
Born in Philadelphia, Tricia was a 1976 graduate of St. Hubert High School. She has resided in Levittown for 43 years.
Tricia received her Associate's Degree from Pierce College and Bachelor of Arts from Villanova University. She worked as a Legal Administrative Assistant for Ballard Spahr, LLP in Philadelphia for 35 years and most recently for Stradley, Ronan, Stevens and Young in Malvern.
Tricia was an active member of St. Frances Cabrini parish where she was a Catechist in the Parish Religious Education Program; facilitator for the Walking With Purpose Bible Study; served as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Eucharist and was a Children's Liturgy of the Word Catechist.
Tricia loved spending time with her family on vacations and holidays, especially going to the beach in the summer. She loved her dog, Buddy, and was happiest when the family was all together. She will be greatly missed by her mom, sisters, nieces and nephews.
Beloved daughter of Jean M. (Daly) and the late James L. Madden, Tricia was the loving sister of Jean E. Madden, Michele Kravitz (Joe), Joanne Schaeffer (Mark) and Kathleen Chalmers (Jim.)
She was a devoted aunt to Monica (Joe), Kristen (Alex), Katie (boyfriend, Zach), Liz, L.J., Matthew, Sean and Alexandra and great aunt of Liliana and Christopher.
Family and friends are invited to call from 7 until 9 p.m. on Monday at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 325 S. Oxford Valley Road, Fairless Hills, PA 19030 followed by Rite of Committal at Oakland Cemetery. There are no calling hours on Tuesday morning prior to the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Frances Cabrini Church.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 10, 2019