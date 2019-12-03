|
Patricia A. McHenry formerly of Fairless Hills died on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at Jefferson Hospital Bucks County at the age of 80.
Born in Philadelphia, Patricia was a former long-time resident of Fairless Hills before moving to Shippensburg, Pa. 14 years ago.
She worked for Sears, Whitman Chocolates and National Can Company before becoming a nurse and working at Silver Lake Nursing Home.
Patricia enjoyed cross stitching and doing crossword puzzles. She was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and especially loved the Eagles.
Daughter of the late Frances McHenry and Elsie Groch and sister of the late Joan O'Donnell and Joseph McHenry, Patricia was the loving mother of Marion Hickman (Robert); devoted grandmother of Robert J. (Ashley), Cory W. and Chase K. (Caitlin) Hickman; and great grandmother of Tristan and Oliver Hickman. She was also a devoted cat-mom to Amber.
She will also be missed by many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10 until 11 a.m. on Thursday at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown where her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be appreciated to an animal .
Dougherty Funeral Home
Levittown
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 3, 2019