Patricia A. Raesly passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in her Florida home, where she resided for the past six years.
She was a lifelong resident of Fairless Hills, where she graduated from Pennsbury High School in 1979.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, James and Rita Queenan, and her loving husband, Dale C Raesly.
She is survived by her daughter, Kristina Bubb, her step daughter, Jamie Durnall, and her granddaughter, Sophie Patterson. Patricia is also survived by her sisters, Carol Richards and Karen Queenan, her brothers, William, James and Robert Queenan, along with many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are welcome to join her funeral at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown. Following the funeral, help her family celebrate Patricia's life at 2 p.m. at the John Billington , 1605 Haines Rd., Levittown, PA 19055.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 26, 2020