Patricia A. Slotilick
Patricia A. Slotilick passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Granville Place, following a long and courageous fight against multiple health issues. She was 77.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late William and Sarah Hagan Hettich. She had been a resident of Croydon, Pa for over 43 years.

Pat was a graduate of St. Boniface Business School in Philadelphia and had a long career in bookkeeping at SIMKAR Lighting and Rumsey Electric. She was a tireless, hard working woman who developed many life long friendships that continued well into her retirement. She loved music especially Elvis and Alan Jackson, watching QVC & Hallmark, going to the gym, getting her hair & nails done, tanning and annual trips to Pier 4 in Somers Point along with cruises to the Caribbean. One of her favorite memories was a trip to Memphis to visit Graceland. Her greatest pride and joy was the time she got to spend with her grandchildren (her four boys, KTGB).

She is survived by her husband; Paul and daughters; Tracie (Mark) Samson and Niccole Smith. She will be sadly missed by her grandsons; Kalyb Smith,Tanner Smith, Gavin Samson and Braydon Samson.

She was preceded by her beloved brother; William (Billy) and her nephew; William (Billy) Betts. She is also survived by her sister; Joan (late Fran) Pettricione and by many nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to Granville Place who took care of her as a member of their family with dignity and kindness in the last weeks of her life.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 10:30 to 12 noon at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to NAMI at donate.nami.org.

Although our hearts are broken, your pain is gone and we take comfort that you have been reunited and lovingly embraced by your mother, brother and all of the others that you missed dearly.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions and guidance, masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home.

Wade Funeral Home

Bristol, Pa.




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wade Funeral Home
1002 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
215-788-9313
