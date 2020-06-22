Patricia A. Stott (Story), of Bensalem, passed away on June 18, 2020. She was 81.
Born and raised in North Philadelphia, Patricia was a graduate of Little Flower High School. She has been a resident of Bensalem for nearly 40 years and retired from the Bensalem Township School District after 20 years as a custodian. She enjoyed making ceramics and liked spending time at the Senior Center in Bensalem.
Wife of the late Richard; Beloved mother of James (Deborah) Carry, Kathleen Carry and Joseph Carry; Devoted grandmother of Joe Rakowski, Heather Rakowski, Eddie, Joey Carry, Jaimie Carry, Alexandria, Krystal, Maureen, and Ryan; Loving sister of Joseph Story and Dennis Story.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Service Thurs. 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Fluehr Funeral Home, 864 Bristol Pike (RT.13). Funeral Service 11 a.m. Interment Beechwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 399 Market Street, Suite 102. Philadelphia PA 19106
Fluehr Funeral Home
Bensalem, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 22, 2020.