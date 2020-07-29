Patricia A. Super passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020. She was 76.
Patricia was born in Philadelphia to Eleanor (Pero) and Thomas Barrett. She is survived by her loving daughters, Kimberly Harrigan (Brian) and Ann Super and her husband; her sister, Rita Cileo (Tony) and niece, Heather Galganno (Mike). Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Charles and her son, Patrick.
Patricia was a devout woman of great belief and served as a Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady of Good Counsel. She worked at Petro Plumbing and Chimney for many years and cooked for Aid for Friends. All who knew her, loved her. Her smile lit up the room. She will be sadly, eternally missed by all.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Patricia will be laid to rest at Forest Hills Cemetery, Huntingdon Valley.
Patricia's family has requested donations in her name be made to Alzheimers Foundation of America, 322 8th Str., 7th Floor, NY, NY 10001 or alzfdn.org
.
