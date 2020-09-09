Patricia A. (McDermott) McLaughlin of Croydon was called upon to be with the Lord, while surrounded by her loved ones in the comfort of her home, on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the age of 84.
Patricia was born in Fishtown, Philadelphia, and lived in Croydon for the past 50 years. She was never a person to sugar coat anything, you always knew where you stood with her. In her free time Patricia loved to read and play Scrabble. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. For her, it was always more about giving than receiving. Being born on Halloween, she could be quite mischievous.
She was a hard worker. Patricia worked for 67 of her 84 years, which goes to show the strength she had in life. She treasured her family and especially loved her role as "Gram". She will be sorely missed, but her family will take comfort knowing she will be together again with her husband, Francis, to whom she was married for over 50 years.
Patricia was the loving wife of the late Francis J., and the devoted mother of Patricia Wall, Francis McLaughlin (Betsy), Stephen McLaughlin, John McLaughlin (Kelley), Dawn Maier, and Mark McLaughlin. She is also survived by her 17 cherished grandchildren, 12 beloved great-grandchildren, and by many nieces and nephews, some that she viewed as her own.
Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday, at St. Thomas of Aquinas Church, 601 Bristol Pike, Croydon, where her Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Rite of Committal will be in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, her favorite charity.
