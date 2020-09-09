1/1
Patricia Ann McLaughlin
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia A. (McDermott) McLaughlin of Croydon was called upon to be with the Lord, while surrounded by her loved ones in the comfort of her home, on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the age of 84.

Patricia was born in Fishtown, Philadelphia, and lived in Croydon for the past 50 years. She was never a person to sugar coat anything, you always knew where you stood with her. In her free time Patricia loved to read and play Scrabble. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. For her, it was always more about giving than receiving. Being born on Halloween, she could be quite mischievous.

She was a hard worker. Patricia worked for 67 of her 84 years, which goes to show the strength she had in life. She treasured her family and especially loved her role as "Gram". She will be sorely missed, but her family will take comfort knowing she will be together again with her husband, Francis, to whom she was married for over 50 years.

Patricia was the loving wife of the late Francis J., and the devoted mother of Patricia Wall, Francis McLaughlin (Betsy), Stephen McLaughlin, John McLaughlin (Kelley), Dawn Maier, and Mark McLaughlin. She is also survived by her 17 cherished grandchildren, 12 beloved great-grandchildren, and by many nieces and nephews, some that she viewed as her own.

Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday, at St. Thomas of Aquinas Church, 601 Bristol Pike, Croydon, where her Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Rite of Committal will be in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, her favorite charity.

Fluehr Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.fluehrfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Funeral
09:00 - 10:15 AM
St. Thomas of Aquinas Church
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Thomas of Aquinas Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fluehr Funeral Home - Bensalem
864 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
(215) 639-3130
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fluehr Funeral Home - Bensalem

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 8, 2020
Jane McGovern
Friend
September 7, 2020
So sorry for ur loss.
Love u Dawn
Lisa Wardaski
Friend
September 7, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Dot Goldberg
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved