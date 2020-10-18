1/1
Patricia Ann Slavin (Pat) McDowell
Patricia (Pat) Ann Slavin McDowell, 66, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday October, 6th 2020 in Cary, North Carolina.

Born in Trenton, NJ to the late John (Red) Slavin and Anne Leadem Slavin, Pat was a long time resident of Levittown, Pa.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brother Dan Slavin.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Ed, sister Kate, and four children, Craig, Graham, Courtney, and Shannon. As well as seven grandchildren, Craig, Abby, Maddie, Jack, Noah, Ryan, and Jason.

A celebration of life will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
