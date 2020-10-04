1/1
Patricia Anne Ruch Forristall Crawford
Patricia Anne Ruch Forristall Crawford passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at her home in New Albany. She was 68.

Patti was born in Oceanside, Calif. on June 27, 1952, where her late parents, George A. Sr. and Margaret L. (Gregory) Ruch, were stationed because her father was a Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps. 

She graduated in 1969 from Neshaminy Senior High School, and became a paramedic for Trevose EMS in 1977.

She continued her education at Bucks County Community College Nursing RN program 1985, summa cum laude, and from Holy Family University's School of Nursing, where she received her Bachelor of Science.

She also played piano, guitar, sang, painted, baked and did every type of crafts. She believed strongly in the value of an education and made sure every one of her children attended college.

She was an amazing conversationalist; her love and generosity were boundless. She made a difference in so many lives that her life will be remembered often with smiles. Honor her with random acts of kindness.

She is survived by her current husband, Lee S. Crawford and their children, Justin (Kelby), Jessica, Julia and Jason, and her grandchildren, Cameron and one due in November.

She is also survived by her first husband, Wayne Forristall and their children, Barbara (Nick) and Christine, grandchildren, Gregory Unrath (Kelly) and Patricia, and great granddaughter, Ophelia.

She was the eldest of seven children, George Jr., Earl (Barb), Trudy Hill (Ray), Linda (Jones), J.O.E. (Colleen), Laura Ciccimaro (Tim) and their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Due to the Covid19 Pandemic, her Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held on her birthday, June 27, 2021.

Dean Homer Funeral Home,

Dushore, Pa.

www.homerfuneralhome.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
