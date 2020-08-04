1/1
Patricia C. Hahn
Patricia C. Hahn, affectionately known as "Tish," passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at her home. She was 94.

Born and raised in the Germantown section of Philadelphia, and a 1944 graduate of Little Flower High School for Girls, Tish was an original homeowner in the Kenwood section of Levittown.

A longtime faithful and devoted member of Saint Michael the Archangel Parish in Levittown, Tish was involved in several capacities and organizations within the parish. Tish was the Parish Secretary at Saint Michael the Archangel Rectory, retiring at the age of 80 after 30 years of service.

She enjoyed her family trips to the Jersey Shore, especially Long Beach Island and Ocean City.

Most important to her was the love and time she spent with her entire family.

Pat was the beloved wife of the late Joseph W., and dear mother-in-law of the late Thomas Fannin III.

She was the loving mother of Debbie A. Fannin (Harry Quinlan), Joseph W. Hahn Jr. (Pamela Weiler), Patricia E. Dun (Terence), Thomas F. Hahn (Ruth), Cynthia M. Rogers (John) and Michael R. Hahn (Kathleen), the devoted grandmother of 13, proud great grandmother of four, and was anxiously awaiting the arrival of two more great grandchildren. Pat will also be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Born one of seven children, Tish was preceded in death by all of her siblings.

Any gift given or kind gesture shown to Pat was always acknowledged by one of her "lovely" thank you notes.

The family would like to thank the wonderful hospice care provided by Southeastern Hopice, especially Carolyn Trexler.

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem. Social distancing and masks will be required.

Memorial contributions in Tish's name may be made to the Central Association of the Miraculous Medal, 475 E. Chelten Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19144, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
