Patricia (Janes) Capriotti of Beach Haven, N.J. died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. She was 89.
She was preceded in death by her ex-husband, John, and her companion and best friend of over 25 years, John Ertel. Pat was also preceded in death by her children, David and Ann Their (Dave).
She is survived by her children, Beth (John), Terry, Stephen (Dianne), John (Tara), and Tricia, and eight grandchildren.
Pat was born in Akron, Ohio and grew up in Langhorne. She then raised her family in Bensalem before moving over 25 years ago to Beach Haven. Her full life was committed to her children and grandchildren, the game of Bridge and her love of Long Beach Island.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon on Saturday, Jan. 11, at St. Francis of Assisi, 4700 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach Township, NJ 08008, where the visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of Pat's love of reading and her lifelong ability to disappear into a good book, donations may be made to The Beach Haven Library, 247 N. Beach Ave., Beach Haven, NJ 08008.
To share your fondest memories, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Swartz Givnish Funeral Home,
Newtown
www.swartzgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 7, 2020