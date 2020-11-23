1/1
Patricia DellaPenna Siegfried
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia DellaPenna Siegfried
Patricia DellaPenna Siegfried of Bensalem passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Jefferson Health-Torresdale. She was 69 years old.
Born in Philadelphia, Patricia was a resident of Bensalem for the last 32 years and was formerly of the Port Richmond Section in Phila. She worked as a Bus Driver for the Bensalem School District for the last 15 years.
Patricia enjoyed cooking, reading, puzzles, various arts & crafts and listening to her "oldies", especially Doo-wop. Patricia loved spending time with her family, whether it was at holiday family gatherings or spending time at their vacation home in West Wildwood, NJ.
Patricia will be sadly missed by her beloved husband of 51 years, Kenneth Siegfried, Sr. She is also survived by her 3 loving children: Kenneth, Jr., Eric E. (Karen) and Anthony Siegfried (Andrea); her sister: Francine Tyson; and mom-mom to her 3 grandchildren: Vincent, Allison and Anthony "Panini".
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Eric E. Siegfried, Jr.; her parents: Edward and Margaret (Ritterson) DellaPenna; and her brothers: Dominic, Bobby and Eddie DellaPenna.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation Saturday from 9:30 to 11 AM at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, P.C., 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her service at 11 AM. Interment Private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory can be made to the Eric E. Siegfried, Jr. Memorial Fund c/o WSFS Bank, 3202 Red Lion Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114.
www.tomlinsonfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved