Patricia DellaPenna SiegfriedPatricia DellaPenna Siegfried of Bensalem passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Jefferson Health-Torresdale. She was 69 years old.Born in Philadelphia, Patricia was a resident of Bensalem for the last 32 years and was formerly of the Port Richmond Section in Phila. She worked as a Bus Driver for the Bensalem School District for the last 15 years.Patricia enjoyed cooking, reading, puzzles, various arts & crafts and listening to her "oldies", especially Doo-wop. Patricia loved spending time with her family, whether it was at holiday family gatherings or spending time at their vacation home in West Wildwood, NJ.Patricia will be sadly missed by her beloved husband of 51 years, Kenneth Siegfried, Sr. She is also survived by her 3 loving children: Kenneth, Jr., Eric E. (Karen) and Anthony Siegfried (Andrea); her sister: Francine Tyson; and mom-mom to her 3 grandchildren: Vincent, Allison and Anthony "Panini".She was preceded in death by her grandson, Eric E. Siegfried, Jr.; her parents: Edward and Margaret (Ritterson) DellaPenna; and her brothers: Dominic, Bobby and Eddie DellaPenna.Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation Saturday from 9:30 to 11 AM at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, P.C., 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her service at 11 AM. Interment Private.In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory can be made to the Eric E. Siegfried, Jr. Memorial Fund c/o WSFS Bank, 3202 Red Lion Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114.