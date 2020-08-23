Patricia Gates

Patricia "Trish" Gates passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was 58.



Born in Trenton, N.J., she was raised in Bordentown, NJ and moved to Levittown, in 1982. Trish was the beloved wife of David L. Gates for 38 years; loving mother of David P. Gates (Aleisha) and Amanda Gates (Ryan) and loving grandmother of Ava. She is also survived by her parents, Stephen and Constance McDonough, brothers; Stephen McDonough Jr. (Robin) and Edward McDonough, and her sister Marybeth Ricasoli (Len) and many nieces and nephews.



Trish fought a courageous battle with brain tumors the past 15 years, refusing to give up. She was the former Radiology Manager for Forest Health Medical Center in Langhorne. Trish always looked forward to her annual trips to the Caribbean Islands and Key West, but most of all she loved hosting her family Christmas Eve party the past 33 years.



The family would like to give a special thanks to her sister, Marybeth and caregiver, Jen Riley for the tremendous care and support they gave her the past few years.



Her services will be private.



James O. Bradley Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store