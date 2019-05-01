|
|
Patricia L. (Gormley) Bonatsos of Bensalem passed away Friday, April 25, 2019, with her family by her side. She was 70.
Born in Philadelphia, Patricia was a resident of Bensalem for 33 years and formerly of Feasterville, Pa.
She was employed as a Management Aide with the Bucks County Housing Authority for 14 years. Pat was known best for her contagious laugh and smile. She loved her family and enjoyed reading, traveling, gardening, and spending time outdoors.
She will be sadly missed by her beloved husband, Steve G. Bonatsos; her children, Patricia Siboczy (Ben), H. Michael Teti (Amy), Angela Fardella (Dominic), Steven Bonatsos (Lisa), and Christina Bonatsos; sisters, Mary Perry, Catherine Capper (Richard), and the late Lisa Gormley; 12 grandchildren, one great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. Pat was loved dearly and will always be in the hearts of many.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a mass to celebrate her life at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 2, with a calling time from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church, 223 E. Union St., Burlington, N.J. Interment will be private.Tomlinson Funeral Home,P.C.
Bensalem
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 1, 2019