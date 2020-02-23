|
|
Patricia L. Weckerly passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Langhorne Gardens Nursing Center. She was 72.
Born in Roswell, N.M., she was a longtime and well-known resident of Bristol before moving to Langhorne in 2017. She was kind to all who knew her and loved her pet dogs and cats.
Her husband, Jack L. Weckerly Sr., and her son, Ronnie L. Melton, preceded her in death.
She was the loving mother to her children, William L. Melton, Christine L. Hidalgo, Jack L. Weckerly, Jr., David L. Weckerly and her stepchildren, Dawn Cooper and William Weckerly.
Services and interment will be held privately.
To sign the online guestbook or send a condolence, visit the funeral home's web site below.
Molden Funeral and Cremation Service, Bristol
www.moldenfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 23, 2020