James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
Patricia King
Patricia M. King Obituary
Patricia M. King passed away peacefully on Saturday July 13, 2019 at her home after a long struggle with multiple ailments. She was 68.

She was born in Philadelphia and had been a resident of Feasterville.

Patricia worked as a beautician, a nurse's aide and a tax preparer.

She enjoyed taking care of her dogs, shopping and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Lucy (Klopp) Tillmann and her loving husband Ronald King Sr.

Patricia is survived by her boyfriend Gary Witiw, her two sons, Ronald King Jr. and Eric King; her granddaughter, Raechel King and her siblings, Paul (Joey) Tillmann, Paula Light and her husband Bob and Nancy Warden and her husband David.

Patricia was loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Services and interment will be private.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 21, 2019
