Patricia M. Reynolds, of Fairless Hills, passed away September 26, 2020 at Jefferson-Bucks Hospital in Langhorne, Pa.Patricia was born in Philadelphia on May 24, 1949. Daughter of the late William and Dorothy Reynolds.Pat graduated from nursing school in the early 1980's. She was immediately hired by Lower Bucks Hospital, where she worked until retirement. Pat was a dedicated, loving nurse and exceptional co-worker.Pat was preceded in death by her sister Deborah. She is survived by brothers William, Charles (Lisa), Thomas, and John; sister Barbara Markey (Homer); niece Meredith, whom she loved and adored.Services are private at the family's request.Burns Funeral Home