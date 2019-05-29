|
Patricia M. Smith of Newtown, Pa., passed away May 5, 2019. She was 85.
Patricia was the wife of the late Rowland P. Smith and mother of Christine L. (Michael W. Hampton) and David R.
She was originally from Washington, N.J., and was the daughter of the late Michael and Mae Stevens Jasek, and the sister of the late Theodore Jasek.
Family and friends are invited to Patricia's Life Celebration from 12 to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Swartz/Givnish of Newtown, 323 E. Washington Ave., and to participate in her funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, her children ask that donations be made to the Dementia Society of America, www.dementiasociety.org/donate.
