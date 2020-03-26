Home

Patricia N. Renson (Lee), of Langhorne, Pa. passed away on March 23, 2020. She was 82.

Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 63 years Alfred; caring children Kenneth (Dawn), Penny Tomlinson (Gary), Wendy Sandy (John), daughter-in-law Maureen; cherished grandchildren Stephanie (Brian), Danielle (Jason), Gary (Jill), Chris, Justin (Michelle), James (Brittany), Nicole (Keith), Lauren (Tim), Kenny, and Timmy; and 13 beloved great-grandchildren.

Patricia was preceded in death by her son Daniel.

Patricia loved the Lord and was an active member of Calvary Chapel on Philmont Avenue where she loved working in the pantry and helping others. She retired from Neshaminy School District as a Food Service Manager.

She also enjoyed spending time with her family in the mountains, down the shore, walking along the boardwalk, and going to the beach.

Due to the current restrictions and uncertainty surrounding the COV-ID 19 pandemic, services will be held privately.

A memorial Life Celebration will be held at a later date, once the restrictions have been lifted.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 26, 2020
