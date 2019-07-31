Home

Delaware Valley Cremation Center
7350 State Rd.
Philadelphia, PA 19136
215- 543-9339
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Dominic's Church
8504 Frankford Ave
Philadelphia, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Dominic's Church
8504 Frankford Ave
Philadelphia, PA
Patricia Rankin Obituary
Patricia (Silvestri) Rankin passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 81.

She was the wife of the late Arthur Rankin.

Relatives and friends are invited to her memorial gathering from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Saint Dominic's Church, 8504 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19136, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will follow Mass at Saint Dominic Cemetery.

Full details may be found at the funeral home's web site below.

delvalcremation.com/memorials
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 31, 2019
