Patricia Roberts

Patricia (Kender) Roberts, born in Homestead, Pa. and formerly of Levittown, Pa., passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.She is survived by her husband, Ronald Roberts, her daughter, Valerie Roberts, son, Mark Roberts, grandchildren, Madison Roberts and Griffin Roberts, daughter-in-law, Terese Jacobson, sisters, Shirley Hoffman and Barbara Johnson, along with loving nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to: the Semper Fi & America's Fund, 825 College Blvd., Suite 102 - PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057.Online condolences may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory,Lady Lake, Fla.