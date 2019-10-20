|
Patricia Ross Fair "Pat" Miiller passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. She was 80.
Born in Bristol, the daughter of the late James and Kathryn Ross. Pat and her brother, Douglas, grew up in Edgely. She graduated from Delhaas in 1957, from Millersville University in 1961, and taught middle school in the Pennsbury School District until 1969.
Pat was married to Daryl R. Fair from 1959 to 1979.
After receiving her master's degree from the College of New Jersey, and the birth of son, Michael Fair in 1970, Pat became active in Lower Makefield Township as a member of the Park and Recreation Board, and was actively involved in the development of the Community Pool and Park, saving the Five Mile Woods, and other community projects.
She was married to Henry S. Miiller from 1980 to 2007.
She embarked on a career in early childhood education as a teacher and advocate until her passing. Pat was Coordinator of Scammell's Corner Preschool, Director of Children's Learning Center, taught at Bucks County Community College, served as president of the Pennsylvania Association for the Education of Young Children, was a founder of the Bucks County AEYC Chapter, and the Bucks County Quality Child Care Coalition where she served as coordinator for nearly 18 years.
In her leisure time, Pat enjoyed her home in Yardley, along the Delaware Canal, summers on Long Beach Island, Seaside Park, and Island Beach State Park, traveling to Washington state to visit with her brother, Doug, and other travel throughout the United States, Europe, and Japan. She will be deeply missed by her family, her friends, and all who came to know her.
Pat was a member and served as a director for the Yardleyville Protective Company for more than 40 years, and was president of the Lower Makefield Historical Society.
Pat is survived by her son, Michael Fair, her daughter-in-law, Tamara, her brother, Doug of Gig Harbor, Wash.; niece, Colette of Sweden; and many friends and loved ones.
Funeral services will be held privately.
