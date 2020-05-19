|
Patricia Sharp of Newtown died peacefully in her home on Saturday, May 16, 2020. She was 78.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, Pa., she met and married her husband, the late Richard, and began a family. From Philadelphia they moved first to Conshohocken and later settled in Holland, where she lived for 24 years. Patricia then relocated to Newtown where she had lived for the last 18 years.
Patricia, the daughter of the late Stanley Laskowski and Josephine (Brett) Laskowski, will be severely missed by her three children, Stephan Sharp, Diane Sharp- Nachsin, and David Sharp; their significant others, Denise Bushnell, Ryan Nachsin, and Jillian Sharp; her two grandchildren, Xavier Sharp and Alvina Sharp; her siblings, Stanley Laskowski, Thomas Laskowski, Kevin Laskowski, and Mary Laskowski; her five sisters-in-law; six nieces and nephews; and countless more friends and family.
Patricia was able to come home to spend her last two weeks being visited by family and friends. She was able to see her grandchildren smile, hear their laughter, and give them gifts as she did every time she saw them.
Patricia was very social and had a number of friends from all stages of life. Although there will be only an intimate gathering of immediate family now, the family looks forward to the day that we can bring friends and family together for an appropriate memorial of this great lady.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Red Cross (redcross.org), P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839.
