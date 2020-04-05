Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
For more information about
Patricia Carroll
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Sweeney Carroll


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Sweeney Carroll Obituary
Patricia Sweeney Carroll of Levittown died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Chandler Hall. She was 86.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Mrs. Carroll had been a resident of Lower Bucks County since 1963 and was a member of Queen of the Universe Parish, Levittown.

A graduate of Hanover High School and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Wilkes-Barre, Mrs. Carroll worked as a Registered Nurse at Lower Bucks Hospital for 22 years until retiring in 1993.

She enjoyed trips to the casinos.

She was the beloved wife of the late Leo J., and the loving mother of Leo, Joseph, Mark, and the late Michael. She will also be missed by her grandson, Michael Carroll Jr.; three granddaughters, Chelsea, Savanna and Sierra Carroll; great grandson, Brenden; several nieces and nephews; and her daughter-in-law, Debra Carroll.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Mary (McCall) Sweeney, and brothers, Charles and Leo.

Services and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Carroll's name may be made to Beechwood Rehab Services, 469 East Maple Ave., Langhorne, PA 19047.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -