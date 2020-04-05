|
|
Patricia Sweeney Carroll of Levittown died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Chandler Hall. She was 86.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Mrs. Carroll had been a resident of Lower Bucks County since 1963 and was a member of Queen of the Universe Parish, Levittown.
A graduate of Hanover High School and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Wilkes-Barre, Mrs. Carroll worked as a Registered Nurse at Lower Bucks Hospital for 22 years until retiring in 1993.
She enjoyed trips to the casinos.
She was the beloved wife of the late Leo J., and the loving mother of Leo, Joseph, Mark, and the late Michael. She will also be missed by her grandson, Michael Carroll Jr.; three granddaughters, Chelsea, Savanna and Sierra Carroll; great grandson, Brenden; several nieces and nephews; and her daughter-in-law, Debra Carroll.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Mary (McCall) Sweeney, and brothers, Charles and Leo.
Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Carroll's name may be made to Beechwood Rehab Services, 469 East Maple Ave., Langhorne, PA 19047.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 5, 2020