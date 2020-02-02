|
|
Patrick A. Massaro of Langhorne died on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at his home at the age of 80.
Born in Philadelphia, Mr. Massaro has been a resident of Langhorne for the past 20 years.
He worked for the United States Government for 25 years until retiring.
Beloved husband of Arlene for 60 years, Mr. Massaro was the loving father of Janene Raisman (Franklin), Constance Wright (Kenneth) and Debra Harvey (Timothy).
He was the devoted grandfather of Andrew Raisman (Bridgette McCoy), Michael Raisman (Amanda), Jillian Raisman (Kevin Pellegrini), Pamela Pane (Matthew), Melissa, Anthony and Brian Wright, Kristen Harvey (Matthew Miller), Colin Harvey (Allison Rink), Ryan and Rebecca Harvey and great grandfather of Adriana Pane.
Patrick was the brother of Robert Massaro (Mary) and the late Nicholas Massaro (Barbara) and will be missed by several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10 until 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 S. Bellevue Avenue, Penndel where his funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd., Newtown.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, , 3551 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 or or any local veterans organization of the donor's choice.
Dougherty Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 2, 2020