Patrick Daniel Greene Obituary
Patrick Daniel Greene passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 61.

Patrick was the son of the late Catherine Mary and James Patrick Greene, and was preceded in death by his brother, Kevin J. Greene.

He is survived by his brothers, James P. (Kathleen), Michael G., and Daniel Greene, and by his nieces, Kathleen M. and Jessica D. Greene.

Patrick's family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, Pa., where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Patrick will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem, Pa.

Memorial contributions in memory of Patrick Daniel Greene may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.

Condolences may be sent to Patrick's family by visiting the funeral home's web site below.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 2, 2020
