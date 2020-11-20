Patrick Edward Needham
Patrick Edward Needham, 65, of Langhorne passed away suddenly on November 18, 2020.
Born in Philadelphia and raised in Langhorne, Patrick was the eldest son of Louise E. and Edward J. Needham. He is survived by his sister, Maureen Hawley (Bob) and brother, Shawn (Linda). Patrick was the beloved uncle to Brian Hawley, and Christian, Grace, Sarah, and Ella Needham.
Patrick was a graduate of Neshaminy High School ('73) and Bucks County Technical School ('74). He was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19, a Certified Exterminator for several years, and owned Pat's Painting. Patrick loved wood working. He donated several of his projects to local charities to raise money. His most treasured donation was a large clock he made to raise money for a local boy suffering from cancer. Patrick loved music and was an avid gardener known for his beautiful roses.
Volunteering was Patrick's favorite past time. He spent many hours over the years painting for Habitat for Humanity, The United Way Building, the renovation of the Bristol Borough Senior Center Kitchen and the USS New Jersey. He was an active member of the Yardley Singles and AA. Patrick was known for his kind heart and compassion for others. He is out of our sight but will always be in our hearts.
Patrick's family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 11:00am to 12:30pm with a service following the visitation at Dunn Givnish Funeral Home, 378 S. Bellevue Avenue, Langhorne, PA 19047. Patrick's service will be live streamed and available at our Dunn Givnish facebook page. Interment will be held at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made the American Cancer Society
or The Shiners Hospital for Children.
