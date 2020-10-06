1/1
Patrick J. Lavin
Patrick Joseph Lavin passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Saint Mary Medical Center. He was 55, and currently a resident of Feasterville and formerly of Philadelphia.

Pat was the longtime Head of Maintenance at Saint Leo the Great Parish in Philadelphia, a position that fit him perfectly. He was the "go to" and "jack of all trades" for everyone. If you had a question, Pat would know the answer. He enjoyed fixing or repairing anything from something small around the house to cars, trucks or any machine. Pat was a proud member of the National Rifle Association and enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors. You could also always find him in the kitchen cooking for family and friends.

Patrick was the beloved son of Philip A. and the late Mary Beth (McShea). He was the loving husband of Joanne B. (Cauto), and a devoted father to his three sons, Patrick A., Jonathan A. and Joseph A. Pat is also survived by his loving sister, Andrea Sebzda (James M.), his nieces and nephews, brother and sisters-in-law, friends, and the many kids over the years that he took into his home and was like a father to.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at St. Christopher Church, 13301 Proctor Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19116, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Interment will be private.

To share a memory of Pat or view his Tribute Video, please visit his Tribute Wall on the funeral home's web site listed below.

Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home, Richboro

www.campbellfh.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home
905 Second Street Pike
Richboro, PA 18954
(215) 322-5545
