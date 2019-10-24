Home

Paul A. Partington Sr.

Paul A. Partington Sr. Obituary
Paul A. Partington Sr. passed away suddenly on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. He was 53.

Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Elsie J. Partington.

He is survived by his son, Paul A. Partington Jr. (PJ); his daughter, Maddy Partington Ditlow; his father, John L. Partington Sr.; his brother, John L. Partington Jr. and wife, Shelley; his sister, Amy P. Smith and her husband, Glenn; and his niece and goddaughter, Stephanie Manino and her husband, Michael.

Born in Philadelphia and raised in Southampton, Pa., Paul was a current resident of Warminster, Pa. He graduated from William Tennent High School in 1984. Paul was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed watching football.

A memorial service will be held for family and friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home, 659 Street Road, Southampton, PA 18966.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 24, 2019
