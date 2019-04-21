|
|
Paul C. Bibeck of Bensalem passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at his residence, after a hard-fought battle against lung cancer. He was 74.
Born in Auckland, New Zealand, he came to the United States as a very young boy. He grew up in Philadelphia, moving to Bensalem in the early 1970's, and remained there for the rest of his life.
Paul was an outdoor advertising bill poster for many years, and then transitioned into a charting supervisor, until his retirement in 2010.
He was an avid fisherman until his arthritis caught up to him. He enjoyed going to the mountains with his wife before her passing, enjoying the fresh air and watching the hummingbirds. He was a laid-back kind of guy and anyone who met him liked him instantly.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Lorraine Bibeck; his mother, Joan Miller; his brother, Leonard Bibeck; and his sister, Dulcie Ludwig.
He is survived by his three children, Paul Bibeck (Tina), Suzy Bibeck, and Sandy Dannas (Steven); his sister, Janice Guth (Barry); and two brothers, Alan Ludwig (Vickie), and William Ludwig (Linda). He is also survived by five grandchildren, Anthony, William, Robert, Joseph, and Nicole; and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all of those who also considered him Dad.
Paul's funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at James O. Bradley Funeral Home, 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, where relatives and friends will be received from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Rosedale Memorial Park, Bensalem.James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
Jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 21, 2019