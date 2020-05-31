Paul E. Chreiman
Paul E. Chreiman passed away from complications of COVID19 on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was 95.

He was born April 8, 1925 to Ernest G. and Blanche Chreiman.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Helen Davis Chreiman, and by his sister, Hariett Kerr (Joseph).

He was the devoted father of Susan and Donald Smith of Newtown, Cynthia and Thomas Hoover of New London, Pa., and Paull and Marian Chreiman of Colchester, Conn., the proud grandfather of Jenifer Felinczak (Robert), Amy Wildey (Ian), Sarah Marlow (Travis), Gregory Hoover (Lisa), Jason Hoover (Kim), Christopher Hoover (Meghan), Paul E. Chreiman (Nikita), Luke Chreiman and Emily Chreiman (Ben Lord), and the great grandfather of Grace and Sophia Felinczak, Spencer, Charlie and Henry Wildey, Aiden and Elle Marlow, Payton, Connor Hoover and Jackson Lord. Paul is also survived by his sister-in-law, Virginia Teaford, nephews, Thomas Kerr (Gayle), Jackson Kerr (Elfie), Jimmy Teaford, and Alan Teaford, and his niece, Holly Maldonado (Toby).

Paul was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during World War II. He was in the V-12 program of the University of Pennsylvania, where he worked toward his degree in Engineering. Paul went to Conwell Theological Seminary and received his Master's degree in Theology from Temple in 1960.

He served in the Methodist Ministry at various churches in the conference: Faith Church in Port Richmond, Olivet Bethany in Philadelphia, Cumberland Street in Kensington, Conshohocken UMC, Newtown UMC and Calvary UMC in Ambler. Upon his retirement he served at the Simpson House in Philadelphia as Chaplin.

Paul was active in many community organizations: the Newtown Exchange Club, serving as club president, the Newtown and Ambler Rotary clubs and Newtown Masonic Lodge #427, and the American Legion Post #440, where he was Chaplin for many years.

Paul was a lifelong learner and avid reader of history and archeology. Music nurtured his soul and he sang in the church choir for many years and just retired from singing this year.

Paul and his wife Helen were blessed to travel the world extensively through Helen's job. He was a devoted and involved father, grandfather and great grandfather. He derived much joy from his family and sharing in their lives. The family enjoyed many glorious summers on Cape Cod with many welcomed guests.

Private services at Newtown Cemetery were held. A celebration of life is planned when restrictions are lifted.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Memorial Fund of the Newtown United Methodist Church, 35 Liberty St., Newtown, PA 18940.

Swartz Givnish of Newtown

www.swartzgivnish.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 30, 2020
Thoughts and prayers are with you all during this time of loss
Teresa, Gordon and Nicole Sassaman
Friend
May 29, 2020
Many prayers come your way. Over many years knowing Paul was so VERY special to my late husband, John Brand, his family and me. Moreover, he married us and presided over Jack's memorial service last year. I'll miss him.
Sharon Brand
Friend
