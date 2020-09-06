Paul E. Klimitas ("K", Coach K, "Clem") passed away suddenly of natural causes on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at home. He was 68.
Born and raised in the Frankford section of Philadelphia, Paul was a 1973 graduate of West Chester University and obtained his M.Ed. in Health and Physical Education in 1978. He was a resident of Feasterville for 29 years and worked at the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia for 38 years.
After teaching 3 years in the Cherry Hill (NJ) School District, Paul transitioned to the college level in 1976 at the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science, as an instructor in Physical Education and Assistant Men's Basketball Coach and quickly assumed the mantle of Head Rifle Coach. Throughout his tenure he advanced and served at varying times (many times overlapping) as Chair of the Physical Education Department, Director of Intramurals, Head Rifle Coach, Head Softball Coach, Head Golf Coach, Head Soccer Coach, Head Club Volleyball Coach, Assistant Basketball Coach, Softball Pitching Coach, Dance Team Advisor, Director of the Alumni Golf Tournament, Academic Advisor and NCAA Institutional Compliance Officer, culminating in the Director of Athletics position in 2011.
Paul was inducted into the University of the Sciences Athletic Hall of Fame in 1998 and was awarded the Honorary Alumni Award in 2005. Along with various other awards and recognition, he was also the recipient of the 2007 Mid-Atlantic Conference Robert S. Ketzner Service Award as well as the NCAA Rifle Lifetime Achievement Award, and his wonderful "misfit" group of rifle team members surprised and honored him with a scholarship funded in his name.
Beloved husband and intrepid road trip companion of 28 years to Laura Klimitas (nee Liberti), Paul is survived by his sister Louise (nee Klimitas) Pedraz and her husband Ruben, their children Jeff (Kyla) and Ken (Cheryl), and grand-nieces Chloe, Violet and Daphne; father-in-law Carlo Liberti, brother-in-law Lawrence and his wife Geraldine and their children Matthew, Gabriel and Nora Rose (Matt) Luongo. He will also be missed by his god-daughter Lauren Szmutko of Oklahoma, his mentor and "big brother" Bob Morgan and "office-wife" Gayle Garrison, and a multitude of students/friends, too many to mention, that he coached, mentored, advised, taught, laughed with, and recounted countless stories with during his lifetime.
Raise a cup of coffee (strong, regular with non-flavored milk), eat a hotdog, grab a bacon-egg-and-cheese sandwich from Linda's Cart, raise a Crown Royal to him, take a road trip, and keep the stories flowing in his memory. And yes, "he would fill the Spectrum"!
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled once pandemic restrictions have been lifted.
Donations may be made to: Paul E. Klimitas Honorary Scholarship Fund, ATTN: Gift Processing, Office of Institutional Advancement, University of the Sciences, 600 South 43rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 or to the favorite charity of your choice
Dougherty Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.