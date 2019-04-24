|
|
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Thomas and Emma Moore. Paul had lived in Buckingham Springs in New Hope for the last 19 years. He had previously been a longtime resident of Southampton.
Mr. Moore was a graduate of the Virginia Military Institute. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. Paul was a retired engineer; he was a longtime employee of Aztec Machinery in Ivyland.
Paul was an excellent musician, he played a number of instrument including guitar, bass and keyboards. He was a member of the Polish American String Band. Mr. Moore was a member of St. John's Lodge F & AM and the Lu Lu Shrine.
Paul was the beloved husband of Isabel Eckert Moore for 63 years before her death in 2011. He was the devoted father of Sherri Hogan (Paul) of Southampton. He was the loving grandfather of Bobbi Glass and Jami Hogan-Gormley, both of Southampton; and great-grandfather of Briana and Justin Glass and Ethan, Violet, Madalyn and Farrah Gormley.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas and Robert Moore, and his sister, Elizabeth Doderer.
Relatives and friend are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at the Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home, 659 Street Road, Southampton, PA 18966. His memorial service will be at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Musicians On Call, 110 West 40th Street, Suite 702, New York, NY 10018.
Condolences and memories may be left at the web site listed below.Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home,
Southampton
www.wrgrantfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 24, 2019