Paul Franklin Day Sr.
Paul Franklin Day Sr. passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 20, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 92.

He was born Philadelphia to the late Lena May (Abplanalp) and Madison Livingston Day Sr. Paul was a lifetime resident of Bucks County. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

He was employed by SEPTA as a bus driver for 46 years, was an avid reader and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He had fun playing cards and Pinochle with others. Paul also loved traveling. He was the last surviving founder of the 10 Point Rod & Gun Club.

Paul is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Martha (Moeller) Day, and his children, Paul Day Jr. (Connie), Terry Day, Robert Day (Kathy) and Judy Surrick (Bruce). He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, his sister, Margaret Erkes (Bill), and many nieces and nephews.

He will be truly missed.

Paul's interment will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, PA 18940.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in Paul's name be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
Guest Book sponsored by James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel

