Paul Glenn Larson, born Jan. 30, 1956, passed peacefully July 26, 2019, in the loving care of his big brother, Gordon.
He is survived by his brother; sister-in-law, Wendy; niece and four nephews; two grand nieces, four grand nephews; extended family and friends, including his "brother" Pat Murphy.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Aug. 15, at Tomlinson Funeral Home Bensalem, Pa.
Paul was born in Trevose, Pa., to Joan A. Porch and Austen O. Larson Jr. He was greeted by his twin brothers, Richard (Rick) and Gordon, who like all 8-year old boys took turns doting on and playing with their little brother. Growing up with two older, rambunctious brothers, Paul distinguished himself through both creative ventures and sports. In particular, he was an avid amateur carpenter, bowler, and golfer.
Paul also had academic pursuits and professional dreams. He graduated from Bensalem High School in 1974 and earned an Associate degree in Science from Bucks County Community College in 1977. He began coursework at York College in accounting but pursued work at Woolworths in the Oxford Valley Mall. He transitioned to inventory controller for Columbia Lighting and Cope Industries. Later in life, Paul went back to school and studied pharmacology as a medical technician. He graduated Magnum Cum Laud and served an internship at CVS.
Paul rounded out his life with a love for sports, especially the Philadelphia teams: Phillies, Eagles, Flyers and 76ers. He enjoyed his church community at Trevose Methodist and St Mathews UMC, drawing strength from their communion and serving on the church council at Trevose. He spent his free time building gifts in his workshop for his nieces and nephews and loved to travel to England to visit family there.
Though the final weeks of Paul's life were not easy, with many trips to the hospital and finally being admitted to a nursing facility, he faced his final challenge with love and with his brother by his side. In his moments of clarity, he spoke words of tenderness and hope to encourage his brother and loved ones.
Paul is now in heaven with his father, who died suddenly from a heart attack in 1971 while attending a Flyers game for Paul's birthday; his eldest brother, Rick, who died in 2008 to esophageal cancer; and his mother, who died in 2018 from a brain tumor with Paul by her side.
Paul was a constant companion to many. He stayed by his mother's side throughout her widowed life and always went out of his way to let his brothers, extended family, and friends know he cherished them. His remaining family takes comfort in knowing that he is now with those who loved him and whom he loved.
We will miss Paul's kindness, gentle curiosity, and warmth of hand and heart. We wish a man who was always there for us the fullness of God's love and spirit.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, P.C., 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bucks County (https://bbbsbc.org/donate/, (215)343-8260 or 2875 York Road, Jamison, PA 18929) in honor of a man who always tried to care for and support others.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 11, 2019