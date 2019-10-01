|
Paul Gondos passed away, surrounded by his loving family, at Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. He was 86.
Born in New Eagle, Pa., and raised in Monongahela, Pa., he was a 1951 graduate of Monongahela High School. Mr. Gondos has resided in Lower Bucks County for the past 58 years.
Paul worked in the Wire Mill at US Steel Fairless Works for 35 years. He also was employed with Calvert Wire and Bucks County Auto Parts.
He was US Army veteran. Paul loved all sports and was an avid Steeler's fan. He was a ham radio operator, KA3JOI and a past member of the Penn Wireless Association. He like to garden and always found something to keep himself busy.
Paul is survived by his devoted wife, Helen (Balentine) and his loving children, David Gondos, Linda Kelly (William), and Timothy Gondos (Kim).
He is the proud grandfather of Dr. Bridgette Orr (Tyler), Megan Kelly, James Kelly, Joseph Kelly, C.J. Kotarba, Erika Kotarba and Timothy Gondos; and dear brother of 2 sisters and 2 brothers.
He will also be sadly missed by his brother-in-law, sister-in-law and many nieces and nephews from Western Pennsylvania.
Paul is preceded by his son, D. Paul Gondos.
Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 10 until 11 a.m. at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will be held at 11 am. Interment will follow in Newtown Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Paul's name be made to the charity of donor's choice.
Dougherty Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.
Doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 1, 2019