|
|
Paul J. Labance Sr. Of Bensalem died on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at St. Mary Medical Center. He was 58.
Born in Philadelphia, Paul has been a lifelong resident of Bensalem and graduated from Bensalem High School in 1979.
Paul spent his career working as an auto mechanic and was the owner and operator of Paul J. Labance Automotive Repair for many years.
He was a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Bristol.
Beloved husband of Marcia A. (DiMilo), he was the loving father of Paul J. Labance Jr. (Gabrielle), Michael A. Reinert and Madison E. Labance.
Son of the late George and Dorothy (Watson) Labance, Paul was the brother of Linda Labance, Gary Labance, Susan Gorman and Karen Labance and will also be missed by several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call from 12 until 2 p.m. TODAY, Sunday, Feb. 9th at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown.
Memorial contributions may be made to the U.S.O., PO Box 96860 Washington, DC 20077-7677.
Dougherty Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 9, 2020