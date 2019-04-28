|
Paul Joseph Motz was born June 25, 1928, in Bristol, Pa., to Francis Motz Sr. and Agnes Gorman. Paul was baptized and confirmed in St. Mark Roman Catholic Church and attended St. Mark Catholic School.
As he was growing up, Paul enjoyed tinkering with anything mechanical, especially cars. In their preteen years, Paul and his brother, Frank, were given an old car to be used as a playhouse. They went to a junk yard full of cars and parts and was given permission to take what they needed. They repaired the old car and to the dismay of their parents drove the car past their house.
Paul's passion was being an auto mechanic. He was sought after by many throughout Bucks County for his skill. Paul served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was stationed in Germany as a mechanic. After serving two years in the U.S. Army, he opened a gas station on Route 13. Paul was a very giving person, who often would repair cars on the promise of being paid later. He then moved on to work for Pitcarin Oldsmobile and Harbison Ford as their top mechanic.
In 1949, NASCAR held its 4th race at the Langhorne Speedway in Langhorne, Pa. An owner of a race car asked Paul to repair his 1949 Oldsmobile. Paul repaired the car and the owner had Paul's name put on the car and he gave Paul part of the second place winnings. Paul continued to be a NASCAR mechanic for Tom Harbison who was a race car owner, whose races included Daytona Beach and Atlanta, Ga.
After many years of being an auto mechanic, Paul started a successful 'Paul J. Motz- Locks and Safe' business. As part of this business, Paul participated in Pennsylvania's Adopt A Highway. This was a way to advertise as well as volunteer to help keep Bristol streets clean!
Paul was a 25-year member of the Bucks County Rescue Squad. He responded to many emergencies throughout his years of service. Paul was also a photographer who freelanced for the Bucks County Courier Times.
Paul's nickname was "Packie" because everything had value and could be either repaired later or kept in stock for later use.
Paul's love of animals, throughout his life, was revealed when he would often go to where animals would be destroyed and beg to take them home. He especially loved Max, a German Shepard who saved Paul's life by pushing over a front end loader that had tipped over on Paul. Paul also had donkeys named Henry and Henrietta that he would lend at Christmas for live Nativity scenes.
This profile is only a brief outline of what could be called the Many Adventures of Paul J Motz. He has touched so many lives with his sense of humor, love, and caring ways.
Paul will be deeply missed by his brother, Francis Motz Jr.; his devoted sister, Mary L. (Motz) Rowan; brother-in-law, Donald E. Rowan; niece, Colleen (Rowan) Valentino (Tom); nephew, Donald E. Rowan, Jr. (Wendy); niece, Eleanor (Sweeney) Nowosielski; nephews, John Sweeney (Mary), Paul Sweeney, George Sweeney, and Michael Motz; and many great-nieces and nephews he loved dearly whom he called "the kids"; as well as extended family and friends.
Paul was preceded in death by his mother and father, Agnes and Francis Motz Sr., and his sisters, Dorothea (Motz) Sweeney and Eleanor P. Motz.
Paul's family wish to thank all those caring people at Attleboro Nursing Facility, especially Kathy, who made his stay at Attleboro as comfortable as possible.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, at St. Mark Church. Interment will be in St. Mark Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Mark Catholic Church, 1025 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, PA 19007. Wade Funeral Home,
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 28, 2019