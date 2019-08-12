|
Paul L. Galasso of Morrisville, Pa., passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. He was 79.
He was the son of the late Leon Galasso and Julia Galasso (Angarone) Partyka.
Paul proudly served his country during the Vietnam War and was a committed proud member of the US Steel chorus/ Men of Harmony, Inc., for 49 years.
He was an avid Phillies, Eagles, and Flyers fan. During his spare time, he enjoyed spending quality time with his beloved family and friends. Paul will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
He survived by his sons, Christopher Galasso and Robert Galasso; daughter, Julie Galasso; brother, John Partyka; sister, Anna Marie Holt; grandchildren, Savanna Galasso and Courtney Galasso; dear friend, Elizabeth Botteri; as well as many loving cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paul's name to the Men of Harmony Inc. of the Delaware Valley, PO BOX 366, Fairless Hills, PA 19030-0366.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Paul's visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Murphy Funeral Home, located at 1863 Hamilton Ave., Hamilton, NJ 08618. A Mass of the Christian Burial will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Sacred Heart Church, located at 343 South Broad Street, Trenton, NJ 08608. Paul will be laid to rest in the Washington Crossing National Veterans Cemetery, located at 830 Highland Rd., Newtown, PA 18940.
Murphy Funeral Home,
Hamilton
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 12, 2019