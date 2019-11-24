Home

Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
323 East Washington Avenue
Newtown, PA 18940
215-968-3891
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
600 Highland Road
Newtown, PA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Newtown United Methodist Church
35 Liberty Street
Newtown, PA
View Map
Paul M. Corson Obituary
Paul M. Corson, Jr., 77, of Newtown, Pa. died on Nov. 20, 2019 at Chandler Hall Hospice, Newtown, Pa.

Born in Trenton, N.J., he grew up in Doylestown before moving to Newtown in 1980.

Paul was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and a graduate of Pfeiffer University in North Carolina. He was a retired manager from the software and computer industry. Paul was an American history buff and he enjoyed playing golf. He appreciated nature and vacationing in the Catskills of New York.

He was a member of the Newtown United Methodist Church. Paul is the son of the late Rev. Paul M. and Edith Morris Corson and thedevoted husband of 56 years to Freeman McFadyen Corson. He is the loving father of Elizabeth and her husband Jonathan David and Barbara and her husband Matthew Miller and the devoted grandfather of Molly, Max and Caroline David and Paul Miller. Paul is also survived by his brother and sister, David Corson and Ruth Lutte and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to Paul's Memorial Service on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 10:30 a.m. at the Newtown United Methodist Church, Liberty and Green Streets, Newtown. Interment with Military Honors will be held at Washington Crossing National Cemetery at 9:30 am on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions in Paul's name may be made to the Guardian's of the National Cemetery, P.O. Box 233, Newtown, PA 18940.

At Paul's request please perform a random act of kindness for a veteran.

Swartz Givnish Funeral Home

Newtown, Pa.

www.swartzgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 24, 2019
