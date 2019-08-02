|
|
Paul Martin "Marty" Letterio of Levittown passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Chandler Hall, following a courageous battle with stomach cancer. He was 80.
Born in Philadelphia, Mr. Letterio had been a resident of Levittown for 47 years.
Paul was a graduate of Philadelphia College of Art, where he received his BFA in Advertising Design. As an advertising artist, he was a member of IUPAT District Council 21 for 37 years. He spent his entire career working in outdoor advertising.
The beloved husband of Eleanor for 56 years, Paul was the cherished father of Vince Letterio of Burbank, Calif. and Lisa Bujak (Walter) of Levittown, and a true inspiration to his two grandsons, Alexander and Kevin Bujak, whom he adored. He was the brother of the late Rosemary Costello and Frank Letterio, and is survived by his brother, Fred Letterio (Marianne) of Philadelphia, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, and 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, at Queen of the Universe Church, followed by Rite of Committal at Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chandler Hall Hospice, 99 Barclay St., Newtown, PA 18940.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 2, 2019