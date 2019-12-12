|
|
Paul Murray of Bristol Borough passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at his home. He was 89.
Paul was born in Fallsington to the late Charles and Martha Murray, and resided in Bristol for more than 50 years.
He was retired from the Gimbels department store chain, where he served as a vice president for many years. He previously worked for the Central Bucks School District as well as Paterson Parchment Paper Company, where he was a union negotiator. Paul also was a Coast Guard veteran who served at LORAN and lighthouse stations in the North Atlantic, seeding a lifelong interest in radios and electronics.
Paul was an avid carpenter and woodworker who loved carving waterfowl as well as crafting furniture and musical instruments. There wasn't anything he couldn't fix. He was always known for his quick smile and sense of humor.
Paul was married to the late Miriam Smith Murray for 58 years, and is survived by their children, Paul C. Murray and his wife, Shirley, Melinda Ratini and her husband, Angelo, Tom Murray and his wife, Cheryl, and Chris Murray and Kris; five grandchildren, Doug Murray and his wife, Krissy, Bob Murray, Meagan Ratini, Ang Ratini, and Mike Ratini and his wife, Erika; two great-grandsons, Zachary Murray and Nolan Murray; and one great-granddaughter, Harper Rose Murray. He is also survived by one sister, Helen White, along with many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. Mark Church, 1025 Radcliffe St., Bristol, PA 19007, where friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. Mark Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bristol Borough Learning Centers, which benefit all of the children in Bristol Borough @ AOC c/o Grundy Foundation, 680 Radcliffe St., Bristol, PA 19007.
Wade Funeral Home,
Bristol Borough
www.wadefh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 12, 2019