Paul P. Socoloski passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Penn Presbyterian Hospital in Philadelphia, at the age of 63.
Born in Bristol, son of the late Rose A. (Greco) and Joseph P. Socoloski, Paul had been a lifetime resident of Falls Township. He was a 1974 graduate of Pennsbury High School.
Paul achieved his Master's of Science degree in Engineering Management from Drexel University. He was a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers. For the past 38 years, Paul was employed with the Naval Surface Warfare Center at the Philadelphia Naval Yard, most recently holding the position of Chief Engineer.
He was an avid fly fisherman and also had a lifelong love of science, rocketry and history.
Paul was a former Ice Hockey Coach for Pennsbury High School and was an avid Philadelphia sports fan.
He was the beloved husband for 39 years to Lynn M. (Bacchi), and the loving father of Jill Curran (Jonathan), Gwen, Keith and Neil Socoloski. He was the dear brother of Barbara Niederriter (Tom), Joseph Socoloski Jr., Greg Socoloski (Sue), Lucille Koch (Kevin), Roseanne Socoloski (Suzanne) and Claudia Spencer (Jeff), and will also be sadly missed by his mother-in-law, Marie Bacchi (late A. Edward), sisters-in-law, Janice Bacchi and Laureen Marterella (Jeff), and brother-in-law, Blake Bacchi (Laurie). He will be missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
The family would like to thank all of Paul's doctors who have treated him over the years, most recently the HUP Rhoads 7 and Penn Presbyterian Heart and Vascular ICU doctors, nurses, and caregivers for providing all their expertise, care and compassion.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, and from 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will begin at 9 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Society of Naval Engineers Scholarship Fund, 1423 Powhatan St., Suite 1, Alexandria, VA 22314.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 13, 2019