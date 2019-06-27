Home

Paul Delp
Paul R. Delp Sr. of Langhorne passed away peacefully at Abington Health Hospice on Sunday, June 23, 2019, after a struggle with cancer.

Paul was a longtime volunteer firefighter, first for Langhorne Fire Company and then for Trevose Fire Company.

He worked many years in his own trucking business, Delp Trucking, and later worked for Transforce, Inc. before retiring in 2018.

Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn Delp, and father, Howard Delp.

He will be sadly missed by his partner, Marge Kuzin and her daughter, Mandee Coombs (Jim); his son, Paul Delp Jr., and daughter, Sharon Ward (Lou); their mother, Sue Geisler; and his siblings, Jeff Delp (Linda), Allison Delp, Cindy Truesdale and John Delp (Lori). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Paul III, Gina, Chloe, Nathan, Conor and Amelia, and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at Alliance Cancer Center, St. Mary's Medical Center and Abington Health Hospice for all their support during Paul's illness.

Family and friends will be received from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, where a memorial service will begin at 8:30 p.m.

Contributions in Paul's name may be made to the Trevose Fire Company or to a .

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 27, 2019
