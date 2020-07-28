Paul R. Palucis of Levittown passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was 59.
Born in Donora, Pa., he had been a lifelong resident of Falls Township and a graduate of Pennsbury High School, Class of 1978.
Paulie will be dearly missed by his wife of 37 years, Kimberly Walter Palucis, and will forever leave a hole in the hearts of his children, his "best friend" Kyle and his "princess" Chelsea. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Peter Palucis, and is survived by his loving mother, Nancy Bowen Palucis. He will be truly missed by his brother, Gregory G. Palucis, other siblings, Diane B. Kull and Matthew J. Palucis, and by several nieces and nephews.
Before retirement Paul spent the majority of his working career in the transportation and logistics Industry, mainly for JC Penney Distribution Warehouse for 15 years. Also worked for Sleepy's, Telemon, and part time for N.J. Dept of Education and Pennsbury School District.
Paulie was an avid sports fan, from playing, coaching and volunteering for special needs activities at school and on the field. You would always find him playing and entertaining all the children. He also enjoyed playing golf with his son and his friends.
Services will be private and announced at a later date.
Contributions may be made to the Bucks County Opportunity Council (bcoc.org
), 100 Doyle St., Doylestown, PA 18901, 215-345-8175 ext. 204.
