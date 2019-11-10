|
Paul R. Zuback of Levittown, Pa. passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the age of 76.
Born in Donora, Pa. to the late Paul S. and Anna B. Zuback, Paul is survived by his brothers, Frank X. Zuback of New York, N.Y. and Steve J. Zuback of Valencia, Calif.
Family and friends are invited to Paul's Life Celebration from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Beck Givnish Life Celebration Home, 7400 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055.
Beck Givnish Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.beckgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 10, 2019